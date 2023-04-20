  • Thursday, 20th April, 2023

Eight Persons to Stand Trial Over Maradona’s Death

An Argentine appeals court yesterday confirmed that eight health professionals will stand trial over their alleged role in the death of football legend Diego Maradona, ESPN reports.

As requested by prosecutors, the eight are accused of “simple homicide with wanton disregard” and could face between eight and 25 years in jail if found guilty.

Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020, aged 60 from heart failure after he had undergone brain surgery earlier that month. An autopsy revealed that Maradona died in his sleep of acute pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, because of congestive heart failure.

After a unanimous decision not to dismiss the case, the San Isidro Board of Appeals confirmed on Tuesday that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six other health workers, all involved in Maradona’s medical care, will be tried.

The date of the trial has yet to be set but is expected to start in 2024.

Carlos Fabian Blanco, one of the judges of the San Isidro appeals court, said that there was enough evidence brought forward by the prosecutors for the eight health professionals to stand trial.

Nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, nurses Ricardo Omar Almiron and Gisella Madrid, psychologist Carlos Diaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini and clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna will also be tried.

