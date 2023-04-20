Breaking: Buhari Approves Suspension of Adamawa REC

*Directs IG to prosecute suspended officer if found liable

* Orders probe of CP, DSS officer, NSCDC commandant

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on the conduct/actions of the embattled REC during the supplementary election in Adamawa State held on Saturday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Willie Bassey, further alluded that the

President has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, of Ari by the Inspector General of Police if found liable.

In addition, the statement also said President Buhari has directed the investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Ari.

He directed that appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them if they are found culpable,