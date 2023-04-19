Presidency Reacts to Court Judgment Restoring Ararume as NNPCL Chair  

Says Justice Ministry yet to be served copy of ruling

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A release issued on Tuesday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, said while the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice had yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirmed that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL had already taken steps to go on appeal.

The Administration said its respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter.

It said President Buhari sued for calm from all sides involved.