POS Operator Arrested for Squandering  N280m Mistakenly Credited to His Account

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Alagbon, Lagos have arrested a Point of Sale (POS) operator in Kwara state for allegedly squandering N280 million mistakenly sent to his account.

The suspect simply identified as Alfa Rafiu was arrested at his hideout located at Akuji compound, Abayawo area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state

A police source, who sought anonymity, told THISDAY in Ilorin yesterday that, the suspect was said to be engaging on a spending spree recently after he received the alerts in batches of several millions some weeks ago.

“But instead of him to draw the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund, he went on a spending spree.

“Rafiu bought houses, cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator,” the source added.

Following this development, the bank where the money was mistakenly transferred into the suspect account decided to inform the police at FCIID, Lagos and this prompted the operatives to act on the available information.

Sources close to the police in the state said that the operatives of the FCIID were said to have been deployed to the resident of the suspect and was later arrested.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi ,who confirmed the incident stated that, the arrest of the suspect was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction.”