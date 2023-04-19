Peter Obi Urges Supporters to Remain Calm, Steadfast to the Course

•Says he is not afraid of lies, propaganda against him

•Labour party’s NEC sacks Apapa-led NWC, reaffirms confidence in Abure

•We’ll meet in court, Apapa declares

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in their journey of reclaiming their mandate of what he described as a ‘New Nigeria.’

According to a statement, Obi made the remark yesterday, during Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, where leadership of the party met to discuss pressing issues.

This was even as the NEC party again suspended its Acting National Chairman, Bashir Apapa; the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi and others, and thereafter set up a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

But the embattled Acting National Chairman, Apapa, has again dared the party, describing the outcome of the Asaba meeting as inconsequential.

Speaking during the meeting, Obi explained that he never expected the journey to New Nigeria to be an easy one, saying that the forces who had, over the years, lived off the old order, were bound to fight back, as is being experienced now. He said, “if they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea, but we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation.

Obi vowed that he would never give up on the journey, until victory was achieved.

“We are on the right path, and we will remain committed to the course.”

Obi reiterated his commitment to a, “Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

He maintained that the struggle to reclaim the mandate was not about him, as a person, but about millions of Nigerians who reposed their trust on him through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in me. They deserve justice.

“So we must stay the course. And beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty. I remain committed to transforming Nigeria, starting from the North to every part of the nation,” Obi stated.

He further revealed that there may be more mudslinging on him from those against the emergence of the New Nigeria, saying he would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

“I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner possible. Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law. I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” Obi added.

Meanwhile, the NEC of the party has upheld the earlier suspension of some of its key officials led by Apapa and Arabambi.

This came after the LP NEC rose from its meeting in Asaba yesterday. The National Youth Leader, Eragbe Anslem; Saleh Lawal- Deputy National Secretary; Rawland Daramola- National Financial Secretary; Reuben Favour – National Vice – Chairman, South – South; Secretary; Samuel Akingbade, National Legal Adviser and Mohammed Akali, National Vice – Chairman, North- East, were also suspended.

A communique which was signed by the Deputy National Chairman, Ladi IIiya, and Deputy National Secretary, Kennedy Ahanotu, explained that they were suspended over alleged anti- party activities.

It read: “NEC in session examined the anti-party activities of some of its members and resolved as follows:

“Reaffirm and uphold the decision of the Akure convention which expelled from the party Comrade Arabambi Abayomi.

“NEC considered the disciplinary committee report which recommended the suspension of Anselm Eragbe and recommended the same to the next convention for expulsion. Pending the next convention, NEC suspends him indefinitely.

“The NEC however constituted a disciplinary Committee to include Ladi Illiya, Rotimi Adekunle, Kennedy Ahanotu, Yunusa Tanko and Chief Tony Ezeagwu.

“Those appointed to fill in vacant positions were the Kennedy Ahanotu- National Youth Leader; acting National Publicity Secretary – Mr. Obiora Ifoh, and acting National Legal Adviser – Edun Kehinde.”

Others are: Chief Rotimi Kehinde, Deputy National Secretary and Chief Anthony Ezeagwu acting National Vice Chairman (S/S).

“NEC in session considered the expiration of the current National Working Committee that will lapse in June and stated inter alia, it is the considered opinion of NEC and in view of recent events in our party, considering the controversies and bad blood generated by elective convention, conscious of the numerous court cases; presidential, governorship, Senatorial, and House of Assemblies, the need to remain focused and reorganise the party.

“It is most malapropos to convene a National Convention. Consequently, NEC extended the tenure of the current NWC for 12 months. which is in line with our party’s constitution in article 13 (2) (B) IX.

“Finally, the NEC in session reposes implicit confidence in Abure’s led National Working Committee (NWC).”

But reacting to his suspension, Apapa, described the decision as inconsequential.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY, Apapa said the decision would be challenged in court.

He said: “We will go to court. We will not engage in any dirty fight with anyone. How can someone who is suspended preside over a meeting that will suspend the authentic leadership of the party? Where is that done? We will go to court.”