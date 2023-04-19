Osimhen’s Equaliser Not Enough for Napoli as Milan Reach S’final

*Holders Real Madrid highlight Chelsea’s season of mediocrity with another win

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Osimhen’s dream of playing in the semi final and perhaps final of the UEFA Champions League was punctured last night by AC Milan.

His late equaliser was not enough to see Napoli through to the last four as Olivier Giroud’s goal gave Milan the aggregate 2-1 victory and the ticket to their first Champions League semi-finals since winning the competition in 2007.

The possibility of another Italian derby in the semi final appears possible if Inter Milan are able to overturn Benfica holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg this evening.

Osimhen’s absence from the first leg perhaps cost Napoli this ticket. The Super Eagles forward was all over the pitch but didn’t get the much needed support from his Georgian co-forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

And it was Kvaratskhelia that also failed to convert a late penalty awarded Napoli following Fikayo Tomori’s hand ball in the box.

The Serie A champions-elect Napoli dominated early on – but Milan won a penalty with one of their first attacks, although Giroud’s spot-kick was saved by Alex Meret.

The veteran Frenchman got the opening goal, though, when he tapped in following a sensational 70-yard run by Rafael Leao to set him up. That made it 2-0 on aggregate.

After Kvaratskhelia’s penalty was saved by Milan goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, Osimhen who missed the first leg in San Siro through injury nodded in the equaliser with seconds left of the injury time.

Napoli, 14 points clear of second placed Lazio at the top of the Italian Serie A table, lost form at a critical time and failed to take a host of chances, with 39 efforts across both legs wasted.

Elsewhere on the night, Chelsea’s hopes of salvaging success from a season of abject mediocrity were ended ruthlessly by Real Madrid as the holders advanced into the Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge with aggregate 4-0 scoreline.

The Blues were always battling against the odds to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in the Bernabeu and their cause was not helped by a familiar failing as a battling performance was undermined by missing a succession of clear chances.

N’Golo Kante missed a glorious first-half opening while Marc Cucurella was blocked by former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois when he looked certain to reduce Real’s advantage.

A lightning counter attack led by Vinicius Junior ended with Rodrygo putting the tie to bed with a close-range finish just before the hour The Brazilian forward then walked in the second after brilliant, unselfish work by Federico Valverde with 10 minutes left.

Carlo Ancelotti’s quest for an historic fifth win as a coach in this tournament will continue with a semi-final against either Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

RESULTS

Napoli – AC Milan

Chelsea – Real Madrid

TODAY

B’Munich v Man City

Inter v Benfica