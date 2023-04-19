Ondo Youths to Adebanjo: Stop Parading as Afenifere Leader

Fidelis David in Akure

A group under the auspices of ‘Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria’ (YAYON), yesterday, staged a peaceful protest, calling on the acting leader of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to stop parading himself as the national leader of Afenifere.

Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti recently disagreed over the outcome of the 2023 general election, despite moves aimed at resolving the crisis.

Some youths have however protested against the leadership style of Adebanjo, calling on him to immediately step down on his capacity as the acting leader of the foremost Yoruba group.

The protesters, who stormed the country home of the National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State capital, passed a vote of no confidence on Adebanjo.

Leader of the Youth, Eric Oluwole, claimed that Fasoranti was the authentic leader of the mainstream Yoruba group.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the youths alleged that Adebanjo, since he became the acting leader, has been taking decisions to soothe his political leanings, which he said has continued to polarised the group.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Pa Fasoranti, Pls Revoke.

The Mandate You Gave Pa Adebanjo Now”, “Our Vote of No Confidence Remain Stands”, “Afenifere Must Be Restructured Now”, “Pa Fasoranti Please Rescue Afenifere”, “Ayo Adebanjo Must Go”, “Pa Ayo Adebanjo: Time to Step Aside from Afenifere.”

According to Oluwole, “We cannot allow one leader to mortgage our future. We cannot continue like this. The only person we recognise in this Yoruba nation is our Pa Reuben Fasoranti as the National Leader of Afenifere, and he still remains the National Leader of Afenifere.

“We hereby call on Pa Ayo Adebanjo to step down immediately, and he should stop parading himself as the National Leader of Afenifere. He has being acting and we have the letter because baba (Fasoranti) wrote him a letter then that he should act on behalf of him. But now, the whole drama has changed, and the youths are involved now and we want to make sure we are part of the restructuring of Afenifere.

“We can only depend on Baba Reuben Fasoranti as the National Leader to immediately call him (Adebanjo) to order to step down immediately. We believe that this protest can still yield a good result but we are going to come back again massively in Yoruba nation. What we need is sanity in Afenifere and we believe in Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s leadership.”