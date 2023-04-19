NSCDC Arrests Five Suspects for Illegal Oil Bunkering in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected oil ‘bunkerers’ in connection with recent report of oil bunkering in Kainji Quarters in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest while speaking with Journalists in Bauchi yesterday, the state Command of NSCDC through its PRO, DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, explained that the five suspects were red-handedly apprehended by the officers of the Corps at the scene of the illegal bunkering.

He said the suspects were arrested alongside the jerry cans used for the illegal act filled with the bunkered oil.

Gabdo assured the state that the suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of necessary investigations.

In his remarks, the Ward Head of Kainji Quarters, where the illegal bunkering occurred, Malam Salihu Ibrahim, expressed great concern over the inherent danger of the illegal act.

Malam Ibrahim said he has since reported the matter to the authorities, urging them to hasten the repairs of the broken pipeline to avert impending consequences in the area and other parts of the Bauchi metropolis.

He recalled that the pipeline was first repaired by the NNPC some time ago, adding that in less than one week, the oil thieves damaged it again and went ahead with their illegal act.

Some residents of the area, Abdullahi Aliyu and Ubaidullah Sabiu, said one cannot distinguish the area from a market in the middle of the night where the oil thieves conduct their activities freely.

According to them, residents of the area will be the first victims of any disaster that may occur as a result of the illegal bunkering, and therefore, called on the state government, security agencies and other stakeholders to immediately come to their aid.

THISDAY checks revealed that youths in the area had taken advantage of the licking of one of the major NNPC pipes that passed through the area to Gombe depot where they embarked on illegal bunkering of oil.