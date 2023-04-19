House of Representatives Member-elect Thanks Obi for His Victory





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Winner of the Ogbaru Federal Constituency’s election in Anambra State, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, has expressed gratitude to the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ogene was announced winner on Saturday, after a supplementary election.

He contested on the platform of Labour Party, and it is believed that Obi’s popularity gave him victory.

The House of Representatives member-elect had contested against two other strong candidates from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Arinze Awogu and Hon. Chukwuka Onyema respectively.

Both candidates were believed to have received the strong backing of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Senator Stella Oduah while Ogene was backed by Peter Obi.

Ogene said: “I congratulate my brothers, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema and Mr. Arinzechukwu Awogu for standing out in the quest for a better homeland for our people. I assure them of my desire and commitment to work with them and other well-meaning ndi Ogbaru.

“I wish to express our profound gratitude to our global leader, His Excellency, Peter Obi, Okwute Nigeria; my leader, Senator-Elect, Dr. Tony Okechukwu Nwoye; His Honour, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, and myriad of personal friends, party leaders and members who invested their time, finances and goodwill in the pursuit, and realization of our aspiration.

“In a couple of days, we shall be unveiling our legislative framework for the next four years. In the immediate, however, the urgency of now demands that we must, as a people, seek an end to the divisive fault lines that clog the progress of ndi Ogbaru.

“We cannot attain meaningful progress standing on different sides of the aisle. For me, uniting our peoples is a task that must be accomplished.

“We remain eternally grateful for this rare opportunity to serve you again. Across party lines and group interests, we shall work in tandem with all of our peoples.”