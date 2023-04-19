  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

GOtv Boxing Night 28: ‘I’ll Eat You Like Tuwo,’ Esepor Threatens Tanzania’s Tuwa

London-based World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, has stated that he will eat his Tanzanian opponent, Twalib Tuwa, like Tuwo, a staple food common in the northern part of Nigeria, when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 28.

The international bout is one of the seven scheduled for the boxing show billed to hold at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of  Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 1 May.

 In a telephone interview yesterday, Esepor, ranked 39th in the world by the WBF and named Best Newcomer of the Year (2022) by the boxing body, dismissed his opponent as a softie like the popular Nigerian meal, Tuwo.

“When I heard that Tuwa agreed to the fight, I laughed because his name sounds like Tuwo, a very popular food in Nigeria. Tuwo is a light, easy- to-eat-and-digest food. I have no doubt that Tuwa is the same and will be eaten and digested with ease like Tuwo Shinkafa. 

“There is a reason the WBF thinks I’m worth being ranked 39th in the world. There is also a reason why boxing named me Best Newcomer of the Year for 2022. The reasons will be made clear to Tuwa at GOtv Boxing Night 28, at which I think I will be taking a major step toward the main world title. Tuwa will regret taking the fight,” Esepor bragged.

The Nigerian is undefeated in his 15 bouts, including two in the UK, winning eight via knockout. His most recent was last December, when he stopped Richard Pumipic of The Philippines in the fifth round to win the WBF (Intercontinental) featherweight title.

GOtv Boxing Night 28 will also feature an eight-round national lightweight challenge fight between Azeez Ayobami and Tosin Osaigbovo. Also scheduled for the night is an eight-round national super featherweight challenge contest between Samuel Moses and Michael Adesodun.

In the other bouts, fast-rising cruiserweight boxer, Steven “Freeman” Kadima will trade punches with  Godwin Ambrose; Demiji Salami and Samuel Elegbede will pummel each other in a six-round national super middleweight challenge bout; lightweight boxers, Emmanuel Abimbola and Prince Lion Nwoye will slug it out, while Dolapo Omole will battle Gbolahan Mojeed in an eight-round featherweight bout.

GOtv Boxing Night 28 is sponsored by GOtv and will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv in 50 African countries.

