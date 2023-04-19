Glo Celebrates Business Partners, Doles Out Houses, Cars, Other Prizes





Globacom has celebrated its business partners across the country with mouth-watering gifts including houses, brand new cars and household appliances.

The prizes were doled out by the company at the 2023 Dealers’ Appreciation Gala Dinner events held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos and Kaduna for dealers in those regions. The dealers rewarded were those who achieved agreed targets in 2022.

According to a statement, a total of 70 dealers across the five cities received the different prizes.

While 14 Category one dealers received keys to state-of-the-art houses, 37 Categories two, three and four dealers were presented with premium brand new cars.

The final set of dealers in Category five, who were 19 in number, received assorted valuable household items.

Globacom said the prizes were in continuation of the company’s tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its partners, especially those who met the established threshold across the regions.

It acknowledged the critical role the dealers have played in the outstanding successes recorded by the company in the last 20 years, and pledged to continue to support them in meeting their individual business goals and aspirations.

The dealers were effusive in their praise of Globacom and particularly the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for delighting and supporting them.

Speaking at the Lagos event, a frontline dealer, Managing Director of Yarab Integrated Limited, Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq, commended Globacom for what he called, “appreciative gesture”, which according to him would definitely spur the dealers to do much more.

In Abuja, the Managing Director of Zeph Associates, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, whose company won two brand new bungalow houses alongside other Category 1 dealers said, “Globacom has delighted its trade partners tonight and on behalf of my fellow dealers, we say thank you”. Also in Port Harcourt, Mr. Nonso Osinike, CEO of Lustre Communication said, “This is great, we are very happy. Glo has done well”. His company also won a brand new bungalow.

Chief Jideofor Agudosi of Emy-V Global and Lady Blessing Agbara of Allasimal Exault who both won cars in Jos said the awards signified the premium Globacom placed on its dealers, just as Mr Olalekan Abdulrasaq of Luktec Resources Concept Limited said he was proud to be a Glo dealer.