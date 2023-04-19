  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

FG Directs Immigration CG to Hand over to Most Senior Officer

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has directed the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Isah, whose tenure is expected to expire on April 24, to hand over the affairs of the Service to the most senior officer.

This directive is believed to have been given to placate those that are set to protest the alleged plotting by the incumbent CG to further extend his tenure.

The CG, who was due for retirement last year’s April 24, had got an extension for a year and is presently alleged to be plotting another one year extension.

But some concerned officers, who want to checkmate the alleged extension, had written to President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that it would lead to bad blood and indiscipline within the Service, and even threatened to come out in large numbers to protest the illegality.

Reacting to the development in a memo issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, dated 17th of April, 2023, and addressed to the NIS boss, the federal government directed him to “hand over to the most senior officer, the Deputy Comptroller General on or before Monday 24th April, 2023, pending Mr. President’s appointment of a substantive Comptroller General of the Service”.

The memo signed by the acting secretary to the Board, Obasi Edozie Edmund, reminded the outgoing CG of his one year tenure extension granted to him in 2022 by the president.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.