Edo Govt Steps Up Regulation, Seals Up Selaf Specialist Hospital in Uromi





The Edo State Government has sealed up Selaf Specialist Hospital, a health facility in Uromi, Esan-North-East Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, as part of ongoing efforts to regulate and sanitise the healthcare system and rid it of quacks.

Officials of the Edo State Ministry of Health led by the Directors of Medical Services and Nursing Services, Dr. Edward Aisowerien and Mrs. Patricia Osazuwa respectively, stormed the premises of the hospital and shut it down indefinitely for various offences, including operating without registration, engaging unqualified personnel, training of quacks and non-compliance with regulatory standards.

According to a statement, after up sealing the hospital, the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Edward Aisowerien said, “The officials of the Edo State Ministry of Health are here to seal off this premises as part of ongoing enforcement operations to regulate and sanitize the healthcare system. We recently got information that this facility has been carrying out training and induction of quack nurses.

“Upon our investigation, we discovered that the facility, Selaf Specialist Hospital, is not registered with the Ministry of Health. They claim they are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The proprietor of the facility has been interrogated, and he revealed that they have been operating for about two and a half years.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Edo people that it’s no longer business as usual. There are a number of these facilities running in the state that are not legally registered with the Ministry of Health. Some of these facilities engage unqualified persons to carry out their activities.

“We have developed standards in the Ministry for all categories of health facilities – clinics, hospitals, medical centres, diagnostic centres, nursing homes and maternity, among others.”

He further noted, “In no distant time our registration portal will go live where we will upload these guidelines for persons that are interested in running private facilities to familiarise themselves with the requirements.

“For now, this facility will be sealed permanently. The owner of this facility will be apprehended and handed over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution.”

The Director added, “We are appealing to Edo people to help us as we step up efforts to strengthen and rejig our healthcare system. We cannot do this job alone. We request that you report to the Ministry of Health anything you see or suspect to be wrong. We are relying on your support to curtail the activities of these unscrupulous elements who are putting our lives in danger for their selfish gains.”