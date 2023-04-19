Creditville, Yes Credit, Renmoney Nominated for Lekki Post Business Awards

The Lekki Post has announced the nominees for its upcoming business awards, and some reputable financial institutions in Lagos have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the financial sector.

In a statement yesterday, the media organisation listed Creditville, Yes Credit, Cashvance, and Rennomey, among others, as the nominees for its forthcoming business awards scheduled for May 4.

The statement further noted that Creditville, Yes Credit, Cashvance, and Rennomey had been nominated for the best lending institution category at the Lekki Post Business Awards,.

It explained that the institutions have demonstrated remarkable integrity in providing financial services to customers in Nigeria and have gained the trust of their customers over the years.

It said: “The Lekki Post Business awards are designed to recognise and celebrate organisations in Eti-Osa, Lagos, that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian business sector.

“The awards also serve as a platform to encourage healthy competition among businesses and inspire them to continue to improve their products and services.

“The Lekki Post has also nominated reputable businesses in various categories like Real Estate, Fashion, Hospitality, and others.

“The nominations of Creditville, Yes Credit, Cashvance, and Rennomey are a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in the financial industry. Each of these banks has proven its ability to innovate, offer affordable financial products and services, and ensure that customers’ needs are met promptly and efficiently,” the statement said.

The Lekki Post, therefore, congratulated Creditville, Yes Credit, Cashvance, and Rennomey for the nominations, encouraging them to maintain the highest service delivery standards.

The media organisation, also, wished all the nominees the best of luck in the upcoming awards ceremony.