Buhari Canvasses Due Judicial Process on Ararume, NNPCL Matter

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

* Justice ministry yet to be served copy of ruling

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, while the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the president affirmed that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

The administration respects the rule of law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the president said.

President Buhari sues for calm from all sides involved.

