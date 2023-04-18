Securex Exhibition for Security Industry Holds in Lagos

Securex West Africa , an exhibition for the security, fire, safety and facilities management sectors, will hold in Lagos between May 9 to 11 at the Landmark Centre, Oniru Lekki, Lagos.

Securex Exhibition is the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security industry, offering so many opportunities to learn about the newest trends and see first-hand the latest innovative technologies.

According to the organisers of the event, they are pleased to see the exhibition and conference shaping up well with support of key industry partners.

The partners are: ASIS Lagos Chapter; International Institute of Professional Security; Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security; Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, and OSHAssociation, among others.

“Many professionals across the industries have already signed up to attend and are eager to take part in this year’s eleventh edition of the event which will see over 100 leading industry suppliers from all corners of the world showcasing their cutting-edge equipment.

“Those already signed up include: C-Suite Executives, Security Managers and Engineers, Associates and Officials from the likes of Airtel, BAT, Chevron Nigeria, Federal Ministry, First Bank of Nigeria, GSK, Julius Berger, Lagos State, MainOne, Nigerian Army, Oyo State, Promasidor Nigeria, Siemens and US Embassy and many more,” they said.

The organisers explained that live demonstrations of exciting new technology will be showcased with Acronis International GmbH, Endeavour Africa Group, Kazih Kits, The Kernel and Satel taking the audience through their products and solutions on the Technical Workshop stage.

“Across the exhibition floor you’ll also find products from Bristol Fire Engineering LLC, IoT Africa Networks Limited, Kontz Group Limited, Net Global Systems, TAKEX Europe Ltd. and ZKTeco Biometrics Limited to name just a few.

Organisers recently announced the first keynote addresses and Speakers with Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu; Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, confirmed to be speaking amongst many other esteemed industry representatives.

“Across the three days attendees can expect to take part in discussions and debates on a range of pertinent issues with conference focuses being ‘National Security – Overview Post Election, Safe City Trends and Future Outlook’ on day one, ‘Critical National Infrastructure – Looking into the Energy Sector Security, Oil & Gas’ on day two and ‘Information Security – Focusing on Cloud and Cyber Security requirements in the Banking & Financial Sector’ on day three,” they said.