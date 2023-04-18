If Elected Gov, I Won’t Rely on Monthly Federal Allocation, Says AA Guber Candidate

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Olayinka Buraimoh, has vowed not to rely on monthly federal allocation to develop state if elected the governor, stressing that wealth creation and distribution would be the focal point of his administration if voted to power in the November 2023 governorship election

Braimoh, while interacting with journalists shortly after emerging the standard bearer of Action Alliance in Lokoja yesterday, explained that when he takes the mantle of leadership of Kogi State on January 27, 2024, the state would be on the journey to wealth creation, adding that he has designed solutions to the problem facing the state.

Braimoh stated that as a business mogul, the administration would leverage wealth creation, and cash flow through major sectors of the economy.

According to him, agriculture will be the mainstay of the economy by introducing farming with input and using agriculture to activate the state economy.

The AA candidate pointed out that Kogi State has over 29,000 kilometres of square miles with a population of 4.4 million people, stressing that where there are people that is where the business is.

He stated Kogi State under Action Alliance would not rely on monthly federal allocation as the administration will try as much as possible to convert assets into cash

Briamoh also said the primary challenge of the state today is the paucity of funds, stressing that if the state economy is vibrant, there will be an inflow of cash and there would be no poverty in the land.