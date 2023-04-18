I Did NYSC, Was Discharged Honourably, Says Enugu Gov-elect

Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has said he performed his one-year compulsory service and was honourably discharged by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He also described as false and campaign of calumny the report that he made a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Making the clarifications in Enugu, Mbah said though he broke his service due to his Bar studies, he later completed it and was accordingly issued with a discharge certificate.

He said: “On the NYSC saga, I did my NYSC. I served and was honourably discharged. I have my discharge certificate. My place of primary assignment was Udeh and Co.

“I think the confusion was because I had a break. As an overseas graduate, when we were done with our Bar Part I, the next thing was for us to do Bar Part II, but we were just completing Bar Part 1 when the Bar Final students started.

“So, we were encouraged by the then deputy director general (DDG) of Nigerian Law School, Kole Abayomi, who was the DDG of Lagos campus where I did my Bar Part I, to go and do our youth service. So, we went to start our youth service.

“Eight months into the youth service, we were told to come back to do our Bar Final. We started the Bar Final and the honourable thing for me to do was to basically write to the NYSC to say I am going to do my Bar Final and I want to break my service year.”

He added: “So, when eventually I completed, the certificate I was given has the same date as my original set. Therefore, if you don’t have this background, you will be wondering, ‘You should be in Law School this period, why should you have an NYSC certificate?

“But just as I said, the documents are all there and can speak for themselves. So, I did my youth service as an honourable person and all these processes were documented and my remaining months were completed and my certificate issued to me by the NYSC.”