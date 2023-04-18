Anambra Community Alleges Plot to Cause Unrest, Remove Monarch

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The leadership of Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State have accused few indigenes in the community of plot to cause unrest in the town.

The President General of the community, Mr. Ekenenna Okafor-Omabu, made the allegation in a statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, yesterday.

He also alleged that there were also plan to dethrone the monarch of the community, Igwe Maxi Ike Oliobi.

The community had been faced with series of unrests, including a recent protest, over the alleged sale of a piece of land, Owa Land, which is jointly owned by all indigenes.

Some members of the community, under the name of Nimo Leaders of Thought, led by a lawyer, Mr. Chux Okonkwo, had accused the leadership of the community of pocketing the proceeds of the sales Owa Land.

The protest by the group had caused a huge stir in the community with a detachment of security operatives storming the area and forcing the protesters to shelve their action.

But reacting to the protest, the president general, Okafor-Omabu in the press release said: “The move to develop Owa Land predates me as President General of Nimo, and Igwe Maxi Ike Oliobi, the Owelle of Nimo.

“During the tenure of the previous Owelle of Nimo, Igwe Okafor-Agilo, Nimo Community at a General Assembly meeting gave approval for the plotting and mapping of the Owa-land for development.

“Members of this committee carved out a portion of the Owa-Land and had it renamed as Obodo-Oma. They have been working tirelessly to actualize the dreams of Ndi Nimo. This committee has consulted Nimo General assembly at every stage.”

The president general accused the protesters of plot to cause unrest in the community saying: “The agitators have vowed to make the town ungovernable unless their untenable demands seeking the resignation or removal of both the Owelle of Nimo, the PG of Nimo, and other Leaders of the town are met.

“They have made series of unfounded accusations against the Leaders of Nimo. They have resorted to all kinds of shenanigans and unsavory actions and activities to upstage our institutions.

“The leaders of Nimo community remain focused on serving our people to the best of their ability. Nimo remains a peace loving town and we intend to keep it that way under our watch,” Okafor-Omabu stated.