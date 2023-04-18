  • Tuesday, 18th April, 2023

A’Ibom State Map to Reduce Communal, Boundary Conflicts

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has said the  State Map Establishment Law 2023 passed by the State House of Assembly into law sought to lay to rest agitations, boundary disputes and communal conflicts in the State.

He explained that the law which gives the state an avenue to produce an official map will promote peace and reduce boundary conflicts.

Governor Emmanuel, who was addressing the congregation , during the Government House Monthly Prayer Meeting held at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge Uyo, noted  that it should not raise any dust by any group or persons in the state as everything remains intact.

“A lot of people complain, criticise and abuse when it is absolutely unnecessary, I don’t think anybody in this state can tell me he has an official map of Akwa Ibom, we’ve never had one, this is the first time the House of Assembly held a public hearing and they are trying to put that in place.

“The map does not exclude anybody, so why abuse the governor and the legislators. We are not excluding anybody.

“The map does not exclude anybody, rather it is trying to breed peace, it does not tamper with anything, it doesn’t tamper with our resources, it doesn’t change our location, it doesn’t change our sharing formulae, it doesn’t affect anything, we are just trying to officially gazette what we have,” he stressed .

The state  chief executive commended the security agencies for strengthening the security apparatus in the state within the present administration and hinted that the International Christian Worship Centre will be inaugurated  on 28th of May, 2023, before his valedictory thanksgiving service.

He listed other projects to be inaugurated before the end of his administration to include Terminal Building, MRO, and Taxiway at the International Airport.

At the prayer meeting, Pastor Emmanuel Bassey who preached on the theme, “He is Alive”, culled from Rev: 1: 18 and Luke 24: 1-7, admonished Christians to have a personal encounter with Jesus Christ so as to experience a positive turn around  in their lives.

