Ramadan: APC Holds Special Prayers, Lecture for Tinubu, Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo Federal Constituency, Osun State, held a special prayer yesterday for the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, at the Old Iso Pako Open Space in Iwo.

The prayer was organised by the youth wing of the party in collaboration with the forum of ward chairmen during their first annual Ramadan lecture.

Muslim faithful at the event used the occasion to pray for wisdom for Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the country as the next president of Nigeria.

They also prayed for victory for Oyetola as he awaits the Supreme Court verdict on the July 16, 2022, governorship election in the state.

The guest lecturer at the event, Mr. Ustadh Omotayo Apo, stated that everyone must be positive in their thinking and confession about their life endeavours in order to attain greater success in life.

Apo said that different positive statements like “Emilokan,” “A maa dibo, A maa wole” made by the by president-elect were backed by God for fulfillment.

In his remark, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Tunde Rahman, who is also the media assistant to the president-elect, emphasised the need for Nigerians to sustain their prayers for Tinubu and Oyetola in their closets.

Rahman, who was represented by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a former Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to Oyetola, encouraged the party’s members to keep the flag flying, adding that God would give the party victory at the Supreme Court.

In their remarks, the Mayegun Musulimi of Iwo, Mr. Debo Badru, and the State Party Secretary, Mr. Kamorudeen Alao, urged Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the President-elect and Nigeria as a whole.

The occasion attracted a large number of dignatries from all work of life, especially Muslim Faithful who offered special prayers for the Tinubu and Oyetola.

They prayed for good health for Tinubu and Oyetola, as well as smooth transition of power to incoming president-elect and for resounding victory for Oyetola at the Supreme Court.