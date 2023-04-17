  • Monday, 17th April, 2023

Petition: Tribunal Orders Substituted Service on Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted an ex parte application by Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Mr Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour, for a substituted service on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party, through their counsel, Mr Olagbade Benson, had informed the tribunal that Sanwo-Olu evaded service of the petition on him by the court’s bailiff.

They alleged that Sanwo-Olu refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him. 

In the petition number EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023, they are praying the court to grant them leave to serve the petition and other processes on the governor and his deputy through substituted means, by posting same via DHL courier services or any other recognised courier service company, to the respondent’s official residence at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos. 

NAN reported on April 11 that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Abdul-Azeez Adediran known as Jandor, and the Labour Party candidate, Rhodes-Vigour, separately asked the tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and declare them the winners. 

The petitioners had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu the winner. 

The Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal has received a total of 48 petitions in respect of the 2023 elections held on February 25 and March 11.

The petitions are pasted on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, venue of the tribunal sitting. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.