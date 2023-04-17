  • Monday, 17th April, 2023

One Killed, Properties Destroyed as Youths Protest Coronation of Hamlet Head in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command yesterday confirmed that a 70- year-old man, Appollos Danlami was killed in communal clash that occurred in Sang village in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

The command also confirmed that one Nahemiya Bature, 65 years old man was seriously injured while various properties including 64 houses were razed  in the process.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, in a press statement stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered for a full -scale investigations into the issue just as he cautioned against any  reactions that will lead to  the disturbance of public peace in Bogoro LGA.

The commissioner also appealed for calm as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

According to the PPRO, on 15/04/2023 at about 1900hrs, the Police Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in the Bogoro area of the State while preliminary investigations revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the hamlet head of Sang.

He narrated that some irate youths who belonged to different factions  protested against the coronation of the appointed hamlet head of the area.

He said: “Consequently, the situation resulted in to an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64  houses, three  motorcycles and properties worth millions of naira ablaze.

In the process, one person by the named of Apollos Danlami, 70 years, was killed while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65 years and some other people were injured.

“The command deployed Police operatives comprising Tactical teams, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Operations Restore Peace, who  swiftly responded to the distress call and their efforts brought the situation under control.

“ The area is relatively peaceful for now, and security measures have been reinforced in and around Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remains the highest priority of the Command while a work round-the-clock to keep harm at bay.

“Also, visibility patrol is ongoing to keep maintain public peace and order while the CP has directed DPO Bogoro to commence a discrete investigation in earnest to unravel the circumstances that led to this turmoil.”

“Furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law just as further development will be communicated as the investigation unfold.”

