Legal Practitioner, Okeme, Picks Kogi LP Governorship Ticket

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A legal practitioner and Businessman, Mr. Adejo Okeme, has picked the Labour Party’s governorship ticket to run for the Kogi State’s governorship election in November 2023.

Okeme polled 127 votes ahead of his closest rival AVM. Isaac Alfa, who scored 69 votes at the primary that was held on Saturday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Prior to the commencement of the election, Okeme had told journalists that tackling, unemployment and prompt salary payment would top his priority list if he is given the chance to become the governor of the state on January 27, 2024.

He said: “I am a businessman and I know fully well that you need conducive atmosphere for business to thrive and, therefore, I will not joke with the issue of the city.”