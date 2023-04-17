  • Monday, 17th April, 2023

Just In: INEC Directs Adamawa REC to ‘Stay Away’ from Office

Breaking | 9 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed the Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari to stay away from the commission office in the state.

The Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriran-Anthony gave the directive in a letter titled, ‘Commission’s Directive to Stay Away From INEC, Adamawa State’ and dated April 17th and addressed to Ari.

The letter read: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice. 

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect. Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s warm regards.”

Recall that Ari created a scene on Sunday when he   declared the  Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner.

But INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. 

The commission, therefore, suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in the state and also maintained that  the declaration of Binani as the winner of the election was null, void and of no effect.

The commission also summoned the REC, Returning Officer and all those involved to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

