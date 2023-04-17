  • Monday, 17th April, 2023

Community Group Lauds Oil Mogul’s Philanthropy in Idanre

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A group in Idanre Town in Ondo State, Club 66 Idanre, has commended oil mogul, Chief Pius Akinyelure, for his philanthropic gestures in the Idanre kingdom.

The President of Club 66 Idanre, Dr. Anthony Omolola, gave the commendation in a statement issued yesterday, noting that the oil mogul intervention in the kingdom worth emulating by other prominent indigenes of the community.

Omolola, who expressed appreciation for the interventions of the former executive director of Mobil aimed at ensuring that development is brought to the community, particularly thanked him for his interventions in the rehabilitation of deplorable roads towards the Alade market and some communities in Idanre.

He said the roads had been well tarred with asphalt and equipped with road fittings.

Omolola, who noted that Alade Market had been in existence between 400 and 500 years and had attracted traders from within and outside the country, said the roads had been in a deplorable state until Akinyelure’s intervention.

He added that Club 66 Idanre appreciated the gesture, and urged the people in the community to continue to pray for the man “that God had used to bring positive development to the community.”

The club leader also appealed to people in the area to ensure that the infrastructure is kept in good condition, adding that practices such as burning things on the road should be eschewed.

