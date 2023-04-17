Ayirimi: I Still Have My Original Beads, Sword as Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Warri, Delta State-based businessman, Chief Ayirimi Emami, yesterday said he still have his original beads and sword used to confer him the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, intact.

Speaking with the Ologbotsere descendants and his teeming followers in Itsekiri kingdom at his Warri country home after a failed reconciliation meeting at Agbofen, Olu of Warri palace, Emami said he suspected that the meeting was not with good intention and had to submit “fake beads and sword to the king.”

According to him, “What transpired at the palace today (yesterday) was not what we agreed on during Ologbotsere descendants and myself with the Olu of Warri. I was open for genuine reconciliation but suspected that the king and some of his chiefs were not sincere, hence, I have to go there with another set of beads and sword.

“You can see the original beads and sword right in my house (showing the beads and sword to the Ologbotsere descendants and his followers at his residence).

Emami had earlier stormed out of the palace after Olu of Warri, who had allegedly reneged on his promise to restore his Ologbotsere title in the meeting held last Friday but instead to offer him his father’s title Eyela of Warri kingdom.

The monarch, after praising Emami for his contributions to the development of the kingdom, as part of the reconciliation efforts of prominent Itsekiri leaders, including the former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, urged him to take his father’s title and work for the growth of the kingdom after which he will reinstate his Ologbotsere title.

But THISDAY observed that Emami told the monarch pointedly that he was rejecting the offer of the king, and stormed out of the palace with the Ologbotsere descendants and angry Itsekiris who felt disappointed by the broken reconciliation.