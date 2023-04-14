  • Friday, 14th April, 2023

Two Nigerian undergraduate students have clinched the CISI Educational Trust Awards. 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

This year’s CISI Educational Trust Awards were expanded to include universities from overseas and the Awards celebrate excellence amongst undergraduates and postgraduate students annually. 


The winners, Oluchi  Ajieh from the University of Lagos, emerged the overall winner in Africa while Favour Dibia of Covenant University, Ogun State was the runner up.  


The two winners were celebrated  at the CISI Members Forum,  organised by the global body, in Lagos recently . 


Announcing the winners, the CISI Country Representatives (Nigeria), Dr John Osuoha, explained that the CISI Educational   Trust Global Awards were designed by the CISI to encourage young ones to develop interest in the global financial market and aspire to acquire certifications that would enhance their skills and competencies as future leaders  in the securities and investment profession worldwide. 


According to Osuoha, both the University of Lagos and Covenant University used verifiable means to screen the candidates that represented each University. He noted that this manifested in the top performance of both students as the overall best and runner up respectively in Africa.

“Today, we awarded two students who participated in our Educational   

Trust Global Awards competition.  This is the first time that students in Nigeria  are participating. Ajieh received 2000 British Pound Sterlings while Dibia  was rewarded with Five Hundred Pound Sterling.

“We have engagements with private and public universities. We have courses for undergraduates from 100 level to final year on integrity, competence and preparation for leadership and a greater role in the future. This is in the spirit of catch them young, ”Osuoha said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.