Titan Sports, Senema Production Stage All-Female Boxing Night

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Abuja Continental Hotel, formerly known as Sheraton Hotel, will come to life on May 1at the maiden All Female Boxing Night organised by Titan Sports Entertainment and Senema Production.

The night is code-named: Nigerian Boxing Meets Comedy.

Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, John Uzoh of Titan Sports Entertainment, said the occasion which holds on workers’ day will be laced with comedy as numerous comedians led by Bernard Gbadamosi, known as Koboko Master will glamorize the event.

Six professional female boxers will compete in three different categories: featherweight, light welterweight and lightweight.

Each bout will be fought over three rounds with a minute rest in between each round. The lightweight event being the highest weight is the climax weight.

All the female boxers will go through the mandatory pre-fight health checks and are expected to put on their head gears during the fight.

The best fighter on the night will go home with a monetary reward of N200,000. The lowest ring side ticket for the night will cost N10,000.

Uzoh said they chose female boxing as a way of encouraging the growth of women’s sports in the country.

One of the female boxers, who has been in the sport for many years, Helen Joseph, said her aim is to excel and show her prowess as a boxer.

The Executive Director Senema Production, Mrs Senami Ohiomokhare, whose father incidentally was a boxer before he retired from the Nigerian Air Force, said her production company opted for the event as a way of exhibiting the beauty, skills and grace reminiscent of the womenfolk.