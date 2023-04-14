Sahara Foundation Rebrands, to Promote Energy Access, Sustainable Environments

Peter Uzoho

Sahara Group Foundation, the social sustainability vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has unveiled its refreshed brand identity to reinforce its commitment to promoting access to energy and sustainable environments.



The new brand identity unveiled in Lagos, yesterday, included the introduction of the Foundation’s refreshed logo, impact focus, and website to frontline brand, energy, sustainability, and lifestyle journalists.



In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the event also served as a formal introduction of Sahara Group Foundation’s new Director, Ejiro Gray, who in December 2022 assumed the new role in addition to her role as Director, Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group.



According to the statement, the duo of the Sahara Group’s Executive Director and Trustee of the Foundation, Ade Odunsi and the Executive Director, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka expressed their delight at the transformation of the Foundation since it was established.



“We are privileged to have been given the platform to serve and Sahara Group Foundation has always been the rallying point for all employees and our businesses to touch lives responsibly.



“We are delighted that we can now move our impact further as we pursue the overarching aspiration of building sustainable societies,” Odunsi said.

Speaking on the Foundation’s refreshed brand identity, Gray said, “The Sahara Group has undergone some significant business expansion over the years, and in the same vein has repositioned to better serve and create commensurate impact through our corporate Foundation.



“As such, this refresh allows us to reinforce our mission clearly and enhance the impact of our projects and interventions.”



She said Sahara Group Foundation which has positively impacted over two million beneficiaries since inception, had streamlined its activities to foster greater impact and more sustainable outcomes.



“Sahara Group Foundation epitomises everything Sahara Group stands for, serving and making a difference responsibly. We are looking to scale our impact and reach to benefit more individuals, communities, social innovators, and small businesses.



“This brand identity refresh is a perfect springboard for giving wings to our corporate and shared aspirations across our locations,” she said.

However, Obioma explained that the new logo represents the commitment of Sahara to building sustainable societies.

“The hands holding up the globe represent the global Sahara community, partnerships and collaboration with sundry regional and global institutions and communities to build a world that is equitable and sustainable.

“The globe highlights the signature Sahara Energy burst which reflects our relentless efforts towards closing the energy gap and increasing access to clean energy across the globe.

“It also signifies our mission to replicate our essence of ‘Making A Difference Responsibly’ everywhere we operate, leaving no one behind,” he added.

Unveiled through an electronic video footage featuring the combination of the elements and vibrant splash of colours to produce the imposing logo, the new brand identity of Sahara Group Foundation, according to the statement, was expected to inspire endless possibilities across the energy conglomerate’s locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

It listed some of the projects of Sahara Group Foundation as the Sahara Impact Fund, the Sahara Investment Readiness Klinic, the Sahara STEAMers program, the Go-Recycling project in partnership with LSETF and Wecyclers, and the Sahara Group Foundation Police stations and health care facilities solar power projects. All targeted at helping to impact and improve lives and livelihoods significantly.