More Millionaires Emerge in Stanbic IBTC Promo

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of deepening financial inclusion through changing saving culture among its customers, StanbicIBTC has rewarded over 84 savers with cash prizes.

The grand finale draw of the Reward4Savings promo saw the bank giving out a total of N156 million to over 800 customers for One hundred thousand, One million and Two million Naira categories.

Speaking, the Head, Personal Marketing, Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Emmanuel Aihevba, said the promo is targeted at rewarding “our new and existing savings account and @ease wallet customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage and to promote a savings culture among Nigerians.”

According to him, “Yes for the sake of financial inclusion that is why we made it a saving promo; there are other various products that we could have targeted but savings goes all across.Beyond saving account there are wallets and our wallet prepositions is included.

“The total prize for season two is N156 million; before today we have given out N98 million plus what we gave out today the total prize is N156 million to over 800 winners.”

Expressing excitement with the draw that saw over 146000 people qualifying across the bank’s regions, Aihevba, said, “we are excited because the culture we are trying to drive is to drive the saving culture that is the main reason and we are seeing more people winning and wanting to save more. However, with more and more people qualifying every month it means we are achieving our purpose and that is why we are almost certain we are going to sustain it for many years to come.”