  • Friday, 14th April, 2023

Lagos Marriott Hotel Wins sub-Sahara Africa Award

Business | 34 mins ago

For its excellent guest satisfaction index, gross operating profit and improvement in its total sales, the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja has been announced as the best hotel in sub-Sahara Africa for the 2022 business year.

The award was conferred on the company by Marriott International at the just concluded 2023 General Managers Conference held in Abu Dhabi.

According to President/CEO, Marriott International, Anthony Capuano, the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja outperformed over 90 Marriott International hotels within the sub-Saharan region in key performance indicators such as gross operating profit, guest satisfaction index and a total sales up by over 45 per cent versus budget to be named the Hotel of the Year for 2022.

The hotel management has also achieved a 39 per cent women inclusion in its leadership position, a feat that no other hotel in the region has achieved.

While responding to the award, Chairman, Mac-Folly Hospitality, owners of the Lagos Marriott Hotel and a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, explained that the hotel had continued to weather the storm and achieve many firsts in just less than two years of operations despite the many challenges being faced by the company.

