Ibom Air Receives IOSA Certification

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Wednesday, formally presented Ibom Air with its Operational Safety Audit Certificate.

The certificate was received by the Ibom Airlines Limited management team, led by the CEO, Mfon Udom, at the Ibom Air headquarters in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, from IATA representatives, which include Area Manager, West and Central Africa, Dr. Samson Fatokun, and Assistant Director Operations, Safety and Security, West and Central Africa, Jennifer Aisha Yeates.

Established by IATA in 2003, IOSA uses internationally recognised quality auditing principles to assess the operational management and safety controls of airlines to certify them consistently. As a result, IOSA has become accepted as the international standard for airline safety and operational evaluation. The IOSA audit of Ibom Air was conducted in the second half of 2022, just over three years after the airline commenced commercial operations. Ibom Air’s effort was championed by the airline’s Quality and Safety Team, led by Engineer Edem Essien, Group Manager, Quality and Safety.

Responding to the presentation on behalf of Ibom Air, the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, first commended the Ibom Air team for the landmark achievement. He expressed appreciation for the continuous efforts by staff to make the airline the World Class African Regional Airline as contained in the company’s vision statement.

In his words, “Ibom Air’s achievement of the IOSA Certification at this time is very much in line with our continental aspirations, as we move to position our airline strongly on the African continent. Our strategy to spread our wings across Africa includes establishing multiple interline agreements and excellent cooperation with partner airlines. Being IOSA certified is a pre-requisite for this.”