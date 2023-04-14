  • Friday, 14th April, 2023

BeerTech Africa, International Breweries Rewards Beerkathon Winners

Business | 51 mins ago

Beerkathon, a tech initiative aimed at encouraging inclusion in the tech industry culminated with the emergence of 3 winners at an awards ceremony organized by BeerTech Africa, the Tech arm of International Breweries Plc, a proud member of AB InBev, the world’s largest beer maker with over 500 beer brands.

The initiative targeted females 18 years and above in technology and innovation, tasking them with business-specific problems to proffer creative solutions to.

In his welcome address, People Director, International Breweries Plc, Michael Odutayo explained that as a leading technology-driven brewery, IBPLC recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry.

According to him, “Beerkathon is dedicated to recognizing the brilliant minds and innovative spirits of women in technology, and we are honored to be able to provide a platform for them to showcase their skills. We believe that supporting and empowering women in technology is the right thing to do and makes good business sense. We recognize that our company’s success depends on the talent and diversity of our workforce, and we are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for everyone.”

A member of the grand prize-winning team, Omotola Ligali, who was visibly excited after her team was announced said, “Tech has no value if it cannot provide localized solutions. You either innovate or die and Beerkathon created the right environment for us to think out of the box and create customized solutions.”

Speaking about the tech initiative, Director, BeerTech Africa, AB InBev, Cesar Robles said, “It is a well-known fact that women are underrepresented in the tech industry, not just in Nigeria but across the world. This problem needs to be addressed, and we as a company must take responsibility for our part in making the tech industry a more inclusive place for women. We believe that everyone, regardless of gender, race, or background, deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in the tech industry. We are actively working to recruit and retain more women in our company and provide them with the resources they need to succeed”.

