  • Thursday, 13th April, 2023

WBF Champion ‘Esepor’ Returns as GOtv Boxing Night 28 Holds on May 1

Sport | 1 hour ago

London-based Nigerian boxer and World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, will make a ring return in Nigeria when he fights Tanzania’s Twalib Tuwa at GOtv Boxing Night 28 on May 1. 

This was disclosed in a statement by the event organisers, Flykite Productions, on Tuesday. 

The ten-round challenge is one of the seven bouts scheduled for the event set to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Esepor, the knockout specialist, remains undefeated in his fifteen bouts. His biggest victory came at GOtv Boxing Night 27, where he won the WBF title in December, following his seventh-round knockout of Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines. 

Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, said the event will be another showcase of local and international boxing talents. 

“GOtv Boxing Night has been providing excitement for the fans and this edition won’t be an exception. We’ve got interesting local and international bouts lined up for the night. We assure the fans of another exciting showpiece come May 1,” Alumona said. 

The event will also feature an eight-round national lightweight challenge fight between Azeez Ayobami and Tosin Osaigbovo. Also set for the night is an eight-round national super featherweight challenge contest between Samuel Moses and Michael Adesodun.

In the other bouts, cruiserweight boxer, Godwin Ambrose will face crack boxer, Stephen Kadima, in what promises to be an explosive national cruiserweight challenge duel, while Dolapo Omole will battle Gbolahan Mojeed, in an eight-round featherweight bout.

Lightweight boxers, Emmanuel Abimbola and Prince Lion Nwoye will slug it out. 

GOtv Boxing Night 28 is sponsored by GOtv and will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channel 34. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.