WBF Champion ‘Esepor’ Returns as GOtv Boxing Night 28 Holds on May 1

London-based Nigerian boxer and World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, will make a ring return in Nigeria when he fights Tanzania’s Twalib Tuwa at GOtv Boxing Night 28 on May 1.

This was disclosed in a statement by the event organisers, Flykite Productions, on Tuesday.

The ten-round challenge is one of the seven bouts scheduled for the event set to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Esepor, the knockout specialist, remains undefeated in his fifteen bouts. His biggest victory came at GOtv Boxing Night 27, where he won the WBF title in December, following his seventh-round knockout of Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines.

Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, said the event will be another showcase of local and international boxing talents.

“GOtv Boxing Night has been providing excitement for the fans and this edition won’t be an exception. We’ve got interesting local and international bouts lined up for the night. We assure the fans of another exciting showpiece come May 1,” Alumona said.

The event will also feature an eight-round national lightweight challenge fight between Azeez Ayobami and Tosin Osaigbovo. Also set for the night is an eight-round national super featherweight challenge contest between Samuel Moses and Michael Adesodun.

In the other bouts, cruiserweight boxer, Godwin Ambrose will face crack boxer, Stephen Kadima, in what promises to be an explosive national cruiserweight challenge duel, while Dolapo Omole will battle Gbolahan Mojeed, in an eight-round featherweight bout.

Lightweight boxers, Emmanuel Abimbola and Prince Lion Nwoye will slug it out.

GOtv Boxing Night 28 is sponsored by GOtv and will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channel 34.