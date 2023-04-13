Ten Hag: Man Utd Play Better Football with Martial on the Pitch

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that his side play their best football when Anthony Martial is playing.

Striker Martial, 27, has only played 17 games this season after a string of injuries, including a hip issue that saw him miss almost three months.

He returned off the bench to score against Everton on Saturdayand Ten Hag said he can start against Sevilla in the Europa League this evening.

“I see how he contributes to this team,” said Ten Hag.

“I just point to the stats. The stats are telling you that the moment he is on the pitch, then the time he needs for a goal is really less (than others).

“When he is in the team – I refer to games against Man City, against Liverpool when he’s in the team – we play our best football and have our best results.”