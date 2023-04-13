Ericsson, Smart Africa Collaborate to Boost Digital Skills in Africa

Emma Okonji

Ericsson and Smart Africa Digital Academy have collaborated to enhance critical digital skills of 100 policy makers and regulators across 19 African countries that attended virtual workshops in emerging technologies over a three-month period.

They were rained on emerging technologies, to promote and boost digital transformation across Africa through education and capacity building.

Signed in September 2022, the collaboration aims at enhancing digital skills of a target group of senior officials from ministries and regulatory authorities, in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by providing access to Ericsson’s global skills program called Ericsson Educate.

In addition to access to self-learning digital skills content, the Ericsson Educate program helped deliver a series of webinars led by 27 Subject Matter Experts from Ericsson. The collaboration ran from November 2022 to January 2023.

The specially curated virtual workshops covered topics related to emerging technologies part of the Fourth Industry Revolution(4IR) such as5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

Director of Infrastructure, Skills and Empowerment at Smart Africa, Thelma Quaye, highlighted how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is fueled by innovation and knowledge.