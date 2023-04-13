  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

Ericsson, Smart Africa Collaborate to Boost Digital Skills in Africa

Business | 40 mins ago

Emma Okonji

Ericsson and Smart Africa Digital Academy have collaborated to enhance critical digital skills of 100 policy makers and regulators across 19 African countries that attended virtual workshops in emerging technologies over a three-month period.

They were rained on emerging technologies, to promote and boost digital transformation across Africa through education and capacity building.

Signed in September 2022, the collaboration aims at enhancing digital skills of a target group of senior officials from ministries and regulatory authorities, in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by providing access to Ericsson’s global skills program called Ericsson Educate.

In addition to access to self-learning digital skills content, the Ericsson Educate program helped deliver a series of webinars led by 27 Subject Matter Experts from Ericsson. The collaboration ran from November 2022 to January 2023.

The specially curated virtual workshops covered topics related to emerging technologies part of the Fourth Industry Revolution(4IR) such as5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

Director of Infrastructure, Skills and Empowerment at Smart Africa, Thelma Quaye, highlighted how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is fueled by innovation and knowledge.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.