EFCC Arrests 11 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Maiduguri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government Areas of Borno.

Its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

He said the suspects who were arrested  included Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi and Micah Joseph.

Others are: Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh.

Uwujaren said they were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi and power banks.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.

