Edo Poly Hosts NBTE Team for Reaccreditation of Mass Communication, Pharm Tech, Other Programmes

The management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen has received a team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the reaccreditation of four additional academic programmes for the institution.

The six programmes were accredited earlier this year by the board.

The Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Sylvester Omoruyi, who received the NBTE accreditation team led by the broad’s Director of Programmes, Idris Muhammad Bugaje, said the institution was committed to delivering quality and world-class training across all programmes in line with the mandate of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

A statement yesterday, explained that the programmes scheduled for reaccreditation include National Diploma (ND) Mass Communication, ND Pharmaceutical Technology, ND Science and Laboratory Technology, and ND Public Administration.

He expressed appreciation to the Obaseki-led administration for its support in achieving full accreditation of academic programmes in the Polytechnic, noting that the governor’s immense contribution led to the success recorded during the last Quality Assurance Visitation exercise by NBTE to the Polytechnic.

The rector noted that more effort had been channeled towards the procurement of all basic equipment as well as facility upgrade in order to meet technical NBTE’s requirement for the accreditation of more programmes.

The leader of the NBTE team, Mr. Bugaje and the Zonal Director, South-South, Dr. Musa Hatim Koko, in their separate remarks, acknowledged the remarkable progress made in the Polytechnic since the previous visit.