Coalition Writes Adamu, Demands Zoning of Senate President to South-east

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to consider the adoption of Senate President of South-east extraction in the 10th Assembly based on character and competence.

In a letter dated 12th April, 2023, signed by Mazi Peter Okorafor and addressed to the National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, the coalition said the country’s national polity had been overheated with pre and post-election agitations bothering on ethnic and religious sentiments over the allotment of principal offices of the various tiers of government.

It said for a smooth democratic process, there was a need for the protection of nascent democracy which was hinged on the principle of Federal Character as provided in the constitution, which recognises and promotes inclusivity of all groups in the country into public offices.

The coalition added that by compliance with this provision, the peaceful co-existence and national security was guaranteed, which was the bedrock of progress and development of our nation.

It argued that without being subservient to primordial argument of state, tribal, religious, regional considerations, emphasis should be placed on character profile, experience, capacity and competence on who should superintend over any arm of government especially the Senate of the 10th Assembly.

The coalition stressed that for the 10th Assembly, the aforementioned should be the yardstick in determining who becomes the senate president.

“As members of the NWC, paramount amongst your reasons for preference on who becomes the Senate President, should be commitment to party, loyalty to party, capacity for performance and track record of service in party administration,” it

added.

While not objecting to the emotional argument of geo-political consideration, the coalition stressed that it behooves on the NWC to lean on the balance of justice and equity, and insecurity challenges to concede the Senate President position to the South East geo-political zone, where undoubtedly character and competence was remarkably in abundance.

It said: “Only recently, the South-east political zone has been overheated by non-inclusivity in principal elective appointments which the NWC can redress by taking proper and judicious decision on the South East Senate Presidency.”

It noted that going forward, while not overstretching its bounds of advice, recommended Senator Osita Izunaso as most suitable for the office of the Senate president.

The coalition said Izunaso was the most ranking senator from the South-east zone in the 10th Assembly, and a member of the APC merger committee, APC caucus member, and former National Organizing Secretary.

The coalition maintained that for national cohesion, integration, and for peace to be pursued and delivered in the South-east political zone, the NWC should do the needful by zoning the office of the Senate President to the South-east.