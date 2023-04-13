Bayern ‘Overtake’ Man Utd, Chelsea in Chase for Osimhen 

There are strong indications that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, may end up in Bundesliga next season with Bayern Munich as the main destination of the want away Nigerian star.

Sky Sports Germany ,yesterday reported that the Bundesliga team are determined to fortify their attacking option with Osimhen as the main target and information also emerged that the Napoli cult hero is said to have giving the offer a thought in a bid to avoid the pressure that is associated with glamorous Premiership League.

After a below par outing on Tuesday night at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium in 3-0 thumping, Bayern are looking for a new top striker for the coming season.

According to Sky Information, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the main target.

Transfer expert and Sky reporter, Florian Plettenberg, said clearly: “Osimhen wants and would switch to Bayern immediately. He’s in the mood for Munich. He was already in the Bundesliga and didn’t ignite at Wolfsburg, but the signs have changed.”

The Napoli striker announced in March that it was his dream to play in England. But according to Sky information, the Nigerian can definitely imagine a move to Bayern: In Julian Nagelsmann era, it looked like FC Bayern would start the coming season with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the number one striker. Thomas Müller and the young Mathys Tel are still available as alternatives. But the situation has changed in the meantime and the Munich team definitely want to step up their under-performing attack.

However, the Premiership giants like Manchester United and Chelsea have enough fund at disposal to lure the striker away from Napoli while Bayern Munich will have to bed its $100m transfer policy to archive their pursuit.

According to Sky information, the FCB bosses are preparing for a difficult search, which should also be very expensive. The previous record fee of 80 million for Lucas Hernandez should be surpassed. Sky Sport knows that the German record champions are definitely able to handle a 100million euro transfer.

Aside Osimhen, the club is also looking in the direction of Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani in a price range that Bayern could afford.