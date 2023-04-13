Another High-rise Building Collapses in Ikoyi, Many Trapped





Segun James



Barely two years after the collapse of a 21-storey high-rise nearby Gerard Road, Ikoyi,Lagos State, another seven-storey building under construction, collapsed yesterday in Banana Island, also in Ikoyi, around past 3.oo pm.

The building is said to have caved-in by itself. No confirmation of any casualty yet at presstime.

A source said while it was uncetain what triggered the collapse, concreting was ongoing on the sixth floor before the collapse.

Tthe number of people trapped in the rubble could not be ascertained, also, at the time of filing this report.

Spokesperson for the Lagos Fire Service and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiri, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “We got a call around 3:58 pm. We are currently trying to ascertain the claim that no one was under the rubble

Acting Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, also confirmed the development.

“We are on our way there, so, there is no information for now. However, I will give you an update later,” he said.

A terse statement by NEMA, however, said workers were trapped in the building and that its officials were already mobilising a response team to the scene.