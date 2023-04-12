VC Lauds ICA for Establishing Nigeria’s Chapter in UNIPORT

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Prof Owunari Georgewill, has commended the leadership of the International Communication Association (ICA) for the inauguration of the Nigeria chapter of the group in the institution.

Georgewill, who made the commendation in his remarks at the inauguration held in Uniport said the establishment of ICA in Nigeria was apt in light of the rapidly changing world where global interconnectedness and technological advancements have reshaped the landscape of higher education.

He said ICA would bolster the responsibility of the University to prepare its students for “this ever-changing world” by providing them with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to succeed both as individuals and professionals.

Georgewill thanked the ICA for the interest and choice of the University as the host for the ICA Regional Hub, which according to him, “reflected the University of Port Harcourt culture of excellence in character and learning.”

He said the programme had motivated the institution continued commitment to creating a vibrant and creative community where different perspectives and ideas are embraced and celebrated.

ICA Nigeria chair, Ekaete George, lauded the ICA for its initiatives in Nigeria and promised to pursue its ideals for excellence in communications research and scholarship in Nigeria.​

Ekaete further encouraged new members to be tenacious in their quest for opportunities in ICA that will enable them to make an impact locally while staying globally oriented. She informed the participants that the chapter would regularly provide updates on programmes and activities.

While inaugurating the first chapter in Africa, the ICA President, Prof Noshir Contractor, expressed joy for the organising skills of the organising team and the enthusiasm of the members of the ICA Nigeria.

He said establishing regional chapters is part of the quest for the internationalization of the ICA, which debuted in 1950 as the National Society for the Study of Communication, USA.

The internationalisation process, he noted, started with the hosting of annual conferences and regional conferences outside the USA some years back, and since 2020, the ICA has hosted over 10 Regional Hubs, mainly in the global South each year, that convened to coincide with the annual conference.