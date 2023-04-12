  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

Police Nab Masterminds of Cult Clashes, 15 Others in Ekiti

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Police Command in Ekiti yesterday confirmed the arrest of alleged masterminds of cult clashes, and 15 others in connection with different crimes across the state.

Addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, said the arrested suspects included kidnappers, robbers, rapists and notorious cultists, among other criminals.

Represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team of the command, arrested the suspects on April 6, through a bush combing operations.

He named the arrested suspects as Augustine Agboobo, Olamilekan Adeniyi, Friday Williams Ukeuima and Gabriel Ademoh, nabbed inside the forest close to Igede farm settlement.

Dare said the suspects during interrogation confessed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate, who had carried out series of kidnapping operations around the state.

He said that the suspects confessed to have kidnapped one Adeleke Ajibade on June 6, 2022, at Igede farm and others and collected ransom before their release.

The police commissioner added that the command also arrested two suspected robbers and recovered two stolen motorcycles with the assistance of some community members in Oke-Ureje in Ado-Ekiti on April 4, at about 22:00 hours.

He said the command also arrested the duo of Saliu Oyebamiji and Mayowa Ajisafe, while a notorious robber and rapist, Jimoh Gani, was arrested on April 4.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly participating in the robbery and raping of a student of a higher institution located in Ikere-Ekiti.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the crime alongside one Femi Ayobami and Alfa Kayode, all residents of Ado-Ekiti, who escaped during arrest.”

The police boss said that various dangerous items were recovered from the suspects, including locally made single barrel gun, one dane gun and bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, among others.

The command however called on residents of the state to be security conscious, vigilant and report any suspicious movements observed in their locality to the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.