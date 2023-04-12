Otti Names Onyemkpa, Omoigui-Okauru, Oteh, Others in Transition Council





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Abia State governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti has constituted a transition council made up of distinguished professionals and technocrats in business, economics, entrepreneurship and politics in readiness for his inauguration on May 29.

In a statement issued yesterday, by the council’s secretariat, Otti said the members of the transition council would help to articulate a policy document that would point the direction of his developmental agenda for Abia.

The council would be chaired by Partner and COO, KPMG, Victor Onyenkpa and co-chaired by former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omogui-Okauru.

Arunma Oteh, former Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); former Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank and currently a Director at FSD Africa, an international development agency focused primarily on financial markets in sub-Saharan Africa, is also on the Council.

Other members of the transition council include Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple to design a semi-conductor for the iPhone; Mr. Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The Council which would be inaugurated on Friday, April 14, 2023, by the Abia governor-elect in Aba also has Victor Okoronkwo, GMD of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Mr. Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala, an Aba-based business mogul as members.

According to the statement, the choice of Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State for the inauguration of the council “is strategic as well as significant.”

“Enyimba City (as Aba is fondly known) is the centrepiece of the incoming Alex Otti government’s economic and infrastructural development plan,” it added.

Otti had promised during the campaigns to create a ministry for Aba, to take charge of the urban and physical renewal of the once foremost commercial and industrial hub of South East Nigeria.