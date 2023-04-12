Obaseki Orders Reassessment of Precious Umoru by Edo State College of Nursing Sciences

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the re-assessment of Miss Precious Umoru to begin her training at the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, Benin-city, the state capital.

Umoru was earlier admitted at the college to study Nursing after passing both the written and oral tests.

However, upon resumption after payment of tuition fees to commence class, she was advised to withdraw after preliminary assessment of her physical condition, which the school authorities claimed was not disclosed at the point of admission.

The governor, upon learning of the case which went viral on social media, had to intervene, and requested that another assessment be conducted and that Umoru be provided with all necessary support for her condition for the re-assessment exercise.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Provost of the College of Nursing Sciences, Prof Patricia Ukaigwe, noted that the admission committee had earlier deemed Umoru eligible for admission based on her cognitive function and score on the CBT examination, but upon her arrival at the school premises, the hostel manager observed that she had unstable gait and tremors.

Based on this, Professor Ukaigwe said: “A meeting was called between the Counselling Department of the College and Umoru’s parents, where the nature and history of her condition were reviewed to reach a fair decision on her physical fitness for the college’s rigorous training.

“As part of this process, a preliminary assessment was conducted which had suggested that she might not be able to withstand the physical rigours of midwifery training.”

According to her, “The rescheduled assessment will take place on April 13, 2023, and the public will be provided with the necessary updates on the exercise.

“We want to assure everyone that the college will not intentionally deny anyone an opportunity to get the best training and capacity enhancement in healthcare services.”