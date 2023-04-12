Mr Eazi to Redefine African Party Culture with Choplife Soundsystem Launch

By Vanessa Obioha

Mr Eazi, the Nigerian music icon and renowned entrepreneur, has taken his passion for African music to a whole new level with the launch of Choplife Soundsystem, a pan-African music group. This new musical ensemble features a talented crew of DJs, artists, and producers from across the continent, including UK-based, Kenyan-born afrobeats selector DJ Edu who will serve as its resident DJ.

Choplife Soundsystem takes its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase “chop life,” meaning to enjoy life to the fullest, and the traditional Jamaican soundsystems, which are mobile crews of DJs and MCs who present music together at public events.

Mr Eazi, who will be the primary vocalist on Choplife Soundsystem recordings and also serve as its MC, is putting his own spin on soundsystem culture, incorporating the latest genres like amapiano and afrobeats to create a modern African party experience.

Choplife Soundsystem has already made its presence felt with a “soft launch” in Cotonou, Benin, Stockholm, Sweden, and Kigali, Rwanda in 2022.

Excited about the new pan-African music group, Mr Eazi plans to release new music, announce partnerships, and perform live events later this Spring. As he says, “I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at university. That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience.”

With Choplife Soundsystem, Mr Eazi is bringing his creative vision to life, redefining the African music landscape, and showcasing the continent’s diverse musical talents.