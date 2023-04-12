Insecurity: FG to Install Baggage Scanners at Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Train Stations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government will procure, as well as install baggage scanners in train stations traversing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano cities.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday on the outcome of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the devices were necessary because of the need to enhance security of lives and property in the aforementioned railway facilities.

Speaking on the memorandum presented to FEC for consideration and approval, the minister stated: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf of the ministry and it had to do with one, the provision of scanners at all railway stations all over the country.

“You’ll all agree with me that in view of the process of security of lives and property, such equipment has to be installed at our railway stations. Since we’re starting railway revolution, we are trying to put in place a lot of things with the railways. We don’t want people to come and damage all that the government has been trying to put in place in that sector.

“So, today there was a memo before Council for the provision of baggage scanners at railway stations and I’m happy to inform you that the Council agreed with us and has approved that contract for scanners to be installed at railway stations so that when people get there and have goods, then they can pass through the scanners and they can be sure that there’s nothing that can destroy, that can cause violence or inflict danger or bring lives and property at stake.”

