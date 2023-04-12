  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

INEC Fixes Saturday for Supplementary Election in Rivers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would hold supplementary election in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

This was disclosed yesterday  in a statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers,  Dr .Johnson Sinikiem.

According to the REC, the election will commence at 8.30am in the LGAs and Registration Areas. He noted that election will be held at Khana Wards 04 and 07, across 42 polling units.

In Port Harcourt, Sinikiem explained that election will be held in 377 polling units within Wards 05, 10 and 28.

Assuring commitment of the INEC in the supplementary poll, the REC urged voters from affected areas to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise on Saturday.

“The Management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State wishes to inform all political parties and the entire public that the supplementary election for Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies earlier announced by the Commission will hold this Saturday April 15, 2023 by 8.30am in the following LGAs/Registration Areas.

“The Commission therefore, calls on all registered voters in the affected Registration Areas/Polling Units to come out en-masse on the above-mentioned date to cast their votes and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and in accordance with laid down Guidelines.

“Please be assured of our commitment to ensure a successful conclusion of this election,” Sinikiem stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.