INEC Ad-hoc Staff Protest Non-payment of Allowances in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Warri against non-payment of their allowances by the electoral body.

The protesters, who carried placards, alleged that the INEC Electoral Officer in the locality had refused to pay their allowances for the February 25 and March 18 general election.

The protesters rounded off their protest at the Delta State Broadcasting Service (DBS), Edjeba Office in Warri.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Messrs. Wilfred Akponuko and Testimony Okorugbo alleged that four weeks after the general election, they were yet to receive their allowances of N26,000 each for both elections while their counterparts in other local government areas have since been paid.

They further alleged that the INEC Electoral Officer for Warri South Local Government Area paid some selected persons from his personal account.

The protesters said when accosted, the INEC official resorted to threatening them.

The protesters appealed to the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, to prevail on the official to pay them their money.

They threatened to report the embattled INEC official to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if their allowances were not paid within 40 days.